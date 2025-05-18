A drink-driver from Peel has been fined £1,350 and banned from the roads for two years.
Francis Dominic O’Boyle appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood recently, entering a guilty plea to the offence.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that O’Boyle was driving a green Fiat Doblo on April 20, at 5.45pm.
When he got out of the vehicle, officers spoke to him and described the defendant as unsteady on his feet, smelling of alcohol, and slurring his words.
O’Boyle was asked if he had consumed any alcohol and replied: ‘I have had a couple of pints.’
He failed a roadside breathalyser test and was subsequently arrested and taken to police headquarters.
Once there, he failed a further breathalyser test, producing a reading of 56, above the legal limit of 35.
O’Boyle, who lives at Staarvey Road, was represented in court by duty advocate Paul Glover.
Mr Glover said that his client’s last conviction was around 30 years ago, and asked for credit to be given for his immediate guilty plea.
The advocate said that there appeared to be no criticism of the defendant’s driving, and asked the court to deal with the offence by way of a financial penalty.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood told O’Boyle: ‘You were clearly under the influence of alcohol when stopped, and someone was sufficiently concerned to phone the police in the first place.’
The defendant will pay the fine, plus prosecution costs of £125, at a rate of £100 per month.