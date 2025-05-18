A 28-year-old man has appeared in court after police intercepted a package containing nearly half a kilo of cannabis at the Post Office.
Conor Robert Ryan Maguire entered a guilty plea to being concerned in importing the class B drug to the island.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court a parcel was X-rayed by Customs and Excise officers on February 17.
It was addressed to ‘Keely Watterson’, which was said to be the maiden name of Keely Thompson.
Thompson, aged 34, of Lord Street, Douglas, appeared in court in March pleading guilty to being concerned in importing cannabis to the island, in relation to the same package.
Police opened it and found 490.2 grams of cannabis, which they valued at £9,804.
A dummy parcel was then used and was collected by Thompson.
In the messages, he was said to have been pressuring Thompson to collect the package and gave her a tracking number.
He told her: ‘I used to do this myself. This is heavy. A lot of money.’
Maguire, who lives at Castlemona Avenue in Douglas, was arrested and answered ‘no comment’ during a police interview.
Mr Connick submitted that the case was too serious for summary court and should be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing.
Defence advocate Paul Glover submitted that the offence on its own would have been suitable for summary court, but as Thompson had already been committed to the higher court, he said it made sense if Maguire also was.
Mr Glover said that a probation report will be requested before sentencing.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood committed Maguire and he will appear at the higher court on May 30, the same date as Thompson.