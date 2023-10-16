Manx Food Market Traders Association has said Tesco’s takeover of Shoprite will cause big challenges for local producers.
Chair of the Manx FMTA James Quayle said: ‘Tesco’s takeover of Shoprite makes the challenges for local producers even greater as it takes away a significant channel for producers to get their products in front of the Manx public.
‘A champion of local produce is to be replaced with a major, off-island corporation whose approach and processes are likely to create significant additional barriers to distribution for local producers. Producers have been struggling for years with very limited ways of reaching local customers.
‘The Manx FMTA was established to address this and the Douglas Foodies Market launched this year has not only provided a lifeline for many small producers, it has also proved that there is a demand for local produce.
‘It has established a regular customer base that turns out in any weather to support the market and buy local and a regular, sizeable outlet to sell direct to the public.
‘As well as the grass-root producers the market hosts some of the island’s most successful local producers.
‘The Douglas Foodies Market has given some the confidence to invest and develop their businesses but now things are uncertain for many of them as we await the shake out of the Tesco deal.
‘The market has proved such a success that it will continue throughout this autumn and winter with its fortnightly markets on North Quay and will be taking place weekly from early next year.
‘Since the Tesco announcement we have had an influx of additional traders approach us to ask how they can be involved with the market, which shows how nervous and frightened small producers are about the impact on their livelihoods.’