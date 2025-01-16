The Jane Crookall Maternity Unit is hosting an event aimed at promoting health and wellness for expectant parents and their families.
Taking place next week from January 20 to 24, the event features daily drop-in sessions at The Roundhouse, Braddan, running from 9am to 1pm.
The sessions are designed to inform and educate women and families about the range of services available in the island.
Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with a variety of health and wellness professionals.
Other services present include Motiv8, aqua natal, oral health, early help and support, the police and Quit4Two.
The event will feature stalls showcasing these services, alongside a designated area for talks and seminars aimed at guiding women and families through pregnancy and beyond.
Head of midwifery, Regan Baggley, said: ‘We understand that being pregnant can be daunting and stressful, whether it’s the first time or otherwise.
‘This week is an opportunity for expectant parents to come along and discuss any concerns with the team, to find out what support is available and how you can maintain healthy habits.’