Isle of Man Meats has announced the appointment of a new senior leadership team - eight months after a major shake-up of the board.
In September, five new directors were appointed just weeks after the Manx National Farmers’ Union declared it had no confidence in the management of the government-owned and subsidised Meat Plant.
Rebecca Miah stepped down as managing director in December.
And now there have been more big changes to the senior leadership team.
The latest move follows a strategic restructure by the non-executive board and has been described as ‘marking a pivotal step in the company’s transformation’.
Damien Corcoran, who became chairman of the board in September, said: ‘We acknowledge the significant challenges we face, and the team is fully committed to delivering steady, strategic progress as we evolve into a modern, efficient, and purpose-driven organisation. We must restore trust and strengthen our contribution to food security.’
The newly appointed senior leadership team comprises general manager Michael Barker, head of people Amanda Wadsworth, head of production Mike De Oliveira, head of finance Chloe Duke and head of compliance and procurement Garth Jerome.
In a hard-hitting open letter published in August, Manx NFU’s general secretary Sarah Comish said the ‘disastrous impact’ of ‘continued mismanagement’ of the abattoir could no longer be borne by the livestock industry
‘Confidence in the plant’s ability to service the industry, the retailers and consumers has now hit rock bottom,’ she wrote.
The new-look leadership team’s immediate priorities include improving operational performance, enhancing product quality, and rebuilding relationships with farmers, butchers, and consumers.
Longer-term goals involve modernising the plant and adapting to changing consumer expectations around sustainability and local sourcing.
Mr Corcoran said he continues to maintain open dialogue with the Manx NFU, with both parties committed to building a constructive working relationship following significant criticism of the company in 2024.
He added: ‘The board’s mission is to facilitate the efficient delivery of Manx produce. The Manx public are our primary customers, and we serve them through our network of local butchers.
‘We are also deeply grateful to the wider team, who have kept the business moving through a difficult and uncertain period. Together, we will deliver real change - modernising operations while preserving our core values and the island’s traditional agricultural heritage.
‘This is a defining moment for Isle of Man Meats. We are working diligently to rebuild public confidence and ensure all our stakeholders believe in our expertise, purpose, and long-term vision. This will help safeguard Manx food security for generations to come.’
Meanwhile, it’s been confirmed that 11 skilled butchers and meat cutters have come from the Philippines to work at the abattoir.
Isle of Man Meats said this was in response to a lack of skilled workers in the island, in the UK and Ireland.
A spokesperson said: ‘The decision was taken to bring in the correct skills from further afield to improve the operational effectiveness of the plant. This is part of the strategic plan to improve the service to our customers.’