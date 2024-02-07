The warning kicks-in at 10am tomorrow and lasts until 11pm that evening.
According to forecasters, a band of rain, sleet and snow is expected to drift across the island from late morning on Thursday before petering out later in the evening.
In addition, strong to gale force winds will develop during Thursday with gusts of up to 55mph possible, according to weather experts. A statement from the Met Office read: ‘Areas above around 500 FT are most at risk of seeing significant accumulations of snow (5-10cm) with a small risk of 15-20cm above 1000 FT.
‘Given the strength of the wind significant blowing snow is possible leading to deep drifts in places, more especially towards the west of the island. ‘Rain or sleet is expected for low-level coastal areas with only temporary slushy accumulations possible depending on the intensity of the precipitation.
‘This (is) more likely for western areas such as Peel.’ According to forecasters, slightly milder air later in the evening and overnight into Friday will lift the snow level with only rain or sleet for lower-levels.