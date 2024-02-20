Ronaldsway Met Office has issued an 11-hour yellow weather warning for tomorrow.
The alert is in place from 1am tomorrow (Wednesday) until midday.
The warning says heavy rain is expected to arrive on the island, before gradually clearing later in the morning.
Accumulations of 10-15mm are expected with 30-40mm on higher ground, bringing a risk of surface water flooding in prone locations.
Further rain could return briefly for a time overnight into Thursday, as well as strong winds.
Thursday seems to have better weather, with sunny intervals and the odd scattered shower, with possible wintry conditions on the hill tops.