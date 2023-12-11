Spells of heavy rain are expected in the island tonight (Monday).
Weather forecasters at Ronaldsway have said this will lead to significant standing water on roads and perhaps some localised flooding where drains etc are blocked, or there is already significant runoff from waterlogged fields etc.
Rainfall totals are expected to be 15-20 mm but this is in addition to the 30 plus mm that has fallen over the last few days.
The frontal rain will clear around 5am, but frequent and sometimes heavy showers are expected tomorrow (Tuesday).