The Met Office has issued a 13-hour weather warning covering the Isle of Man.

The yellow weather warning for heavy rain - which kicked-in at 5am today - expires at 6pm tonight.

Two of the Steam Packet's sailings today have already been cancelled while a further two are under threat.

The tram to Snaefell has also been axed due to bad weather.

The Isle of Man Constabulary has warned that there's tricky driving conditions on some of the island's roads which have been battered by persistent rain.

Parts of the road between Greeba to Crosby, the Balthane, Quarterbridge and Glenduff roads as well as the The Forge area and Creg Ny Baa back road are all partly flooded according to the force.

Police have asked drivers to allow extra time for their vehicle journeys as a result of the downpours.

Ronaldsway Met Office has said rain will turn heavy at times this morning, with a risk of localised flooding in parts - especially in areas where drains could become blocked because of falling leaves.

Forecasters also saidthat 'fresh to strong northeast winds' will increase later this morning.

Ronaldsway Met Office said that conditions will be constantly monitored throughout today (Friday) and the warning may be updated.