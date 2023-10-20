The Met Office has issued a 13-hour weather warning covering the Isle of Man.
Two of the Steam Packet's sailings today have already been cancelled while a further two are under threat.
The tram to Snaefell has also been axed due to bad weather.
The Isle of Man Constabulary has warned that there's tricky driving conditions on some of the island's roads which have been battered by persistent rain.
Police have asked drivers to allow extra time for their vehicle journeys as a result of the downpours.
Ronaldsway Met Office has said rain will turn heavy at times this morning, with a risk of localised flooding in parts - especially in areas where drains could become blocked because of falling leaves.
Ronaldsway Met Office said that conditions will be constantly monitored throughout today (Friday) and the warning may be updated.