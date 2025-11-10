Ronaldsway Met Office has issued a weather warning for heavy rain which is set to sweep across the island.
The yellow weather warning – meaning ‘be aware’ – is in place from 6am until 9pm on Tuesday which could see 20-30mm fall on lower ground and 50mm on the hills.
Met Officer forecaster Adrian Cowin said: ‘Generally wet and windy on Tuesday with strengthening south to southeast winds bringing prolonged periods of often heavy rain. Rainfall totals look to be 20 to 30mm widely but up to about 50mm over the hills.
‘Given the already saturated ground, there'll be a quick runoff of the rain to give areas of surface water flooding especially in prone places and in locations where drainage is already poor/blocked or becomes blocked with autumn debris. River levels will rise quite quickly.’
The Met Office says the situation will continue to be monitored.
The rest of Monday will remain largely dry with sunny spells and highs of 13C.
The heavy rain will arrive early on Tuesday with strong winds and highs of 14C. It should be much drier on Wednesday with some sunshine but rain could arrive later. There will be highs of 14C.
There will be some rain on Thursday with strong rains later and highs of 12C.There will be a risk of rain at times on Friday with strong winds and highs of 11C.