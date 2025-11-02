The Isle of Man Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for coastal overtopping on Monday morning.
The alert will be in force from 7.15am until 11.15am on Monday, November 3, with strong south-southwesterly winds and high tides expected to create large waves around the island’s coastline.
Forecasters say the conditions could lead to sea water and debris washing onto exposed coastal roads and promenades for a couple of hours around high tide, which is due at approximately 9.15am.
The areas most at risk include Shore Road in Rushen, Castletown Promenade, the northern end of Douglas Promenade, and, to a lesser extent, Laxey and Ramsey promenades.
Drivers and pedestrians are being advised to take extra care in these locations during the morning high tide, with possible disruption for anyone travelling along affected routes.
The Met Office said the warning was being issued due to the combination of strong winds and elevated tides expected early on Monday.
The yellow alert indicates that conditions could cause minor impacts and inconvenience in coastal areas, but no severe weather is expected.
More information and updates are available from the Isle of Man Met Office.