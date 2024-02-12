Minor inner harbour flooding is also expected around high tide, which is shortly after midday today.
The alert is in place from 11am until 3pm today (Monday).
Areas most at risk of coastal overtopping include Shore Road in Rushen, Castletown Promenade, Douglas Promenade (mainly the northern end) and to a lesser extent Laxey Prom and Ramsey Prom.
Minor inner harbour flooding is expected at the Tongue and North Quay, Douglas, and a small risk at Mezeron corner and West Quay in Ramsey, as well as Back Hope Street in Castletown.
Tomorrow (Tuesday) is similar to the forecast today, with a risk of minor inner harbour flooding around the time of high tide (2pm and 2am (Wed).