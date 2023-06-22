The Isle of Man Motor Museum is featured in the July edition of popular car magazine Practical Classics.
It is the first time the British magazine has covered the Isle of Man and they dedicated three pages to both the Jurby-based museum and the wider island.
The Peel P50, Peel Trident and a one-off prototype 1951 Hunt Special all feature in the July edition of the 43-year-old magazine.
Museum administrator Steve Glynn said: ‘We were delighted to welcome the team from Practical Classics magazine to the museum in April.
‘They spent a few days on the island engaging with the local classic car community as well visiting some of the island’s heritage transport sites and tourist attractions.
‘Part two of their Isle of Man road trip will appear in the August issue of the magazine which I believe goes on sale on July 5.’