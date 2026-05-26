The A18 Mountain Road has fully-reopened following a crash this morning.
The route was shut from the Bungalow through to the Creg-Ny-Baa, with the Isle of Man Constabulary confirming that officers were at the scene.
Yesterday, the northern section of the A18 was closed for approximately two hours due to a separate crash.
Different sections of the Mountain Road have now been closed four times since Saturday due to crashes.
The Mountain Road is set to close again at 11.15am for this afternoon’s qualifying races, with the entirety of the TT course then closing at 12.30pm.
All roads apart from the Mountain will then re-open at 4.30pm before then closing again at 6pm for tonight’s racing.
All roads will then re-open at 9.30pm.