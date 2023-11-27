The Manx Wildlife Trust (MWT) has recently completed the purchase of land adjacent to its Goshen Nature Reserve in Ballaugh.
This is the fourth extension to the site; the original land was purchased in 1995 with subsequent acquisitions in 1998 and 2008.
Most of the reserve is made up of hay meadows which provide a home to many species of wildflower including orchids, lady’s smock, yellow rattle, meadowsweet and purple loosestrife.
The nature reserve lies on the western edge of the Ballaugh Curragh Area of Special Scientific Interest (ASSI) and the island’s only Ramsar site - an area of outstanding ecological importance for its wetland habitats and associated flora and fauna.
The newly acquired land is an area of developing woodland which extends to some 4.84 acres.
The land was purchased with the aid of funds donated in memory of Anne Kaye.
The daughters of Anne said: ‘We were thrilled to learn that MWT had chosen to use the legacy left by mum to help purchase additional land to join with the existing Goshen reserve.
‘Mum was an avid supporter of MWT for many years, and she had a strong interest in flora and fauna.
‘She was especially keen on birds and orchids, which this area of the island is renowned for.
‘She would most definitely approve of supporting this project.’
MWT chief executive Leigh Morris said: ‘This land acquisition is an excellent example of how a legacy to MWT, from one of our long-term supporters, has enabled us to purchase and “bank” another key part of the island’s precious conservation land in perpetuity for the nation.
'Anne Kaye was a lovely lady who cared greatly for Isle of Man wildlife and the work of Manx Wildlife Trust.'
‘I’m delighted that Anne’s daughters are so thrilled at how the legacy is being used.'