The Isle of Man has been nominated for the title of the ‘Most Desirable Island in Europe’ in the upcoming 2024 Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards.
This recognition places the island alongside other well-known destinations such as Gran Canaria, Jersey, Madeira, Orkney, and Sicily. Wanderlust Magazine, established in 1993, is a leading travel publication with a strong reputation for its expert travel advice, in-depth guides, and coverage of sustainable travel.
The Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards, now in their 23rd year, are considered a significant accolade in the travel industry.
Last year, over 91,000 readers cast their votes, and this year the number of voters is expected to surpass 100,000.
The nomination has been met with much enthusiasm from representatives within the island's tourism sector.
Melanie Allen, director of marketing and communications for Visit Isle of Man, said: ‘The Isle of Man's nomination in such a prestigious travel magazine as Wanderlust is a testament to the hard work and dedication of all those involved in the island’s visitor community and the warm hospitality of our local community.
‘This is the first time the Isle of Man has been nominated for such an award, and to be so in the ‘Most Desirable Island in Europe’ category helps to raise the profile of the island and its unique offering for visitors.
‘Whether you’ve visited once or a hundred times, we know the island has made a lasting impression and we encourage all fans of the Isle of Man to cast their votes and support this exciting recognition.
‘We also ask our wonderful local community and industry partners to share the voting link with their friends, family, customers and anyone else that’s visited the Isle of Man.’
Voting closes on the October 18, with the winners announced at a gala ceremony at the Tate Modern in London later this year.