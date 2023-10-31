Isle of Man Government staff have been verbally abused on 'several occasions' by dog walkers.
That's according to the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) who has issued a statement online warning visitors to Millennium Oakwood about its new temporary policy.
The government has brought in a 'dogs on lead' rule at the site, which lies on the outskirts of Douglas, while essential maintenance work is carried out.
The work includes mulching and landscaping which require the use of several items of heavy machinery.
Under the temporary rule, visitors to the park are being asked to keep their dogs on a lead for an eight-and-a-half-hour period between 8am and 4.30pm from Monday to Friday.
But despite the restrictions, DEFA say a number of people 'continue to flout the rule'.
The department also says its staff have been abused on several occasions as they've attempted to challenge dog walkers seen ignoring the restrictions.
The government has now issued an 'important notice' warning dog walkers who are seen flouting the rules that they could face a hefty fine.
The statement said: 'While the vast majority of visitors are adhering to the temporary 'dogs on lead' policy at the Millennium Oakwood, a few continue to flout the rule.
'Unfortunately, on several occasions, department staff were also verbally abused when asking visitors to comply.
'Due to the type of machinery in operation during the maintenance it is imperative that dogs are kept on a lead between 8.00am and 4.30pm Monday to Friday.
'Please note a failure to keep your dog on the lead is a breach of the byelaws which carries a penalty of up to £1,000.
'We are making good progress with the work and look forward to opening the whole site again soon.
'In the meantime, please respect our staff, protect your dogs and lead by example'