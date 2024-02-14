A 64-year-old driver who hit a pensioner has been fined £1,650 and banned for a year.
Simon Christopher Wade admitted causing serious bodily harm by careless driving and was also ordered to pay the victim, who suffered a broken ankle, £1,000 compensation.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered Wade to take an extended driving test at the end of his ban.
Prosecuting advocate Kate Alexander told the court that the complainant, who was said to be in his eighties, was walking on West Quay in Ramsey on August 23, at 5.45pm.
He said that he was crossing the road at the junction on Christian Street and waited for a van to pass.
He then started to cross but said that Wade’s Citroen C3, which had been parked, pulled out and hit him.
He fell to the ground and the defendant got out of the car to help him.
An ambulance arrived and the man was taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with a broken ankle.
The court heard that the victim had to stay in the hospital for a week while being treated.
A screw was put in place during surgery and a cast put on his leg.
Wade, who lives at Clifton Drive in Ramsey, attended a voluntary interview on August 31 and said that he had checked left, right and forward before moving off, but that the van must have obscured his vision of the pensioner.
He estimated that he was only driving at around five miles per hour at the time of impact.
Wade said that he suffered from an eye condition but that it did not affect his driving.
He also said that he had seen the complainant walk out into traffic about a year previously.
The court heard that the defendant has no previous convictions.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked for credit to be given for the guilty plea and for the court to deal with the offence by way of a financial penalty.
The advocate said that Wade had co-operated with police and had gone to try to help the man at the scene.
‘It was an unfortunate set of circumstances,’ said Mr Glover.
‘Mr Wade accepts responsibility.
‘He knows he is going to lose his licence and this will significantly impact him going forwards.’
The advocate said that his client had yet to hear from insurers regarding the incident.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood also ordered the defendant to pay £50 prosecution costs.
He will pay all amounts at a rate of £100 per month.