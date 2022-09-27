Isle of Man Photographic Society: Our meetings resume soon
View from the Sound by Sue Jones
The Isle of Man Photographic Society is about to resume its meetings again now that autumn and winter are just around the corner!
So, what better way to spend those cold, wet and windy Wednesday evenings between now and next May than among friends who have a common interest in photography!
The 2022/23 season has been eagerly awaited, though we hope everyone has been taking photographs over the intervening months.
As we look ahead to our first night, on Wednesday, October 5, we hope that we shall be able to complete our programme of fortnightly gatherings this time after a couple of years which have been interrupted by ‘lockdowns’ to protect the health of our members and guests.
The opening night will take the form of a gentle introduction to the society’s work, led by the society’s president, including a selection of his work and a display of images taken by members.
We shall be switching this year to meeting together every other Wednesday at the St John Ambulance Building at 7pm – finishing no later than 10pm – to see if that proves acceptable to everyone!
Along with our usual Open and Assignment competition evenings, the new committee has produced a programme with something for members old and new.
This new season will see the return of the monthly challenges also studio evenings and practical evenings away from the Club Room including Urban Photography with Andrew Barton and Astro Photography with Ron Strathdee.
Presentations will include ‘2022 in Pictures’ by Isle of Man Newspapers principal photographer Dave Kneale and Craig Goffin with ‘Isle of Man by Drone’.
All are well known for the excellence of their work so members and their guests should be keen to attend.
Guidance will also be given occasionally on other related topics.
The less experienced will find these evenings particularly helpful.
In addition, the committee is planning to introduce more visits to interesting locations around the island, some of which might be in the evenings or at weekends.
We are always looking to attract new members by getting out and are hoping that this carefully planned ‘mix’ will offer something for everyone.
If more events can be added during the season, we shall do so too, so any suggestions will be welcomed!
We are also happy to welcome any guests, subject to a nominal charge to offset our running costs.
No matter what your experience or skills levels might be, to why not join us, and share in this fascinating hobby with like-minded individuals!
If you think you might be interested, please look at our new website iomps.com for further details.
The Isle of Man Photography Society gratefully acknowledges the continued support of the Arts Council.
Antony Hamilton
