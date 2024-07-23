The following is a letter submitted for publication in Media Isle of Man’s newspapers. To submit your own, write to [email protected]
Today the Tynwald votes on the third reading of the Isle of Man’s assisted dying bill.
As an Englander and representative of a UK charity (Humanists UK) which campaigns for more compassionate and dignified end-of-life options, I watch from afar with admiration and interest.
The Isle of Man is truly leading the way. This isn’t the first time I’ve been impressed with the progressive politics of the Isle of Man, not least, its recent steps to remove the automatic right of the Bishop of Sodor and Man to vote – a campaign Humanists UK runs for the UK Parliament and its 26 unelected bishops in the House of Lords.
I have every belief that MHK’s will vote again today for equality and compassion. All going well, Dr Alex Allinson’s Assisted Dying Bill will proceed to the Legislative Council for further scrutiny.
If passed, it could receive Royal Assent in 2025, with the law potentially coming into effect by 2027.
Isle of Man: please continue to show UK politicians the way! Andrew Copson