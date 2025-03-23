Police have closed a road in the south of the island following a road traffic collision at Ballakeighan Corner on the Billown Course.
As officers deal with the incident, the affected areas include the junction with Arbory Road and the Castletown Bypass to the Kentraugh Back Road.
Additionally, closures are in place from the junction of New Road and Douglas Road in Ballabeg.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes while emergency services are at the scene.
The Isle of Man Constabulary say updates will be provided as more information becomes available.