Magistrates committed the 18-year-old to the Court of General Gaol Delivery where he will be sentenced on a date to be set.
Prosecuting advocate Kate Alexander told the court that police went to Corrin’s home, at Close Famman, on August 8, 2023.
A search found a backpack containing bin bags.
In the bin bags were several individual wraps of cannabis.
Police also found two cannabis plants in Corrin’s bedroom.
The cannabis found was weighed at 570.3 grams, and valued by police at £11,406.
The plants were said to be established but had not reached a flowering stage.
They were estimated to have a potential yield of between £1,120 and £3,360.
Ms Alexander submitted that the case was too serious for summary court and should be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers argued that sentencing could take place in summary court, saying that his client had been 17 at the time of the offences, had no previous convictions, and that there had been no hydroponics with the plants.
The advocate asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Magistrates declined summary court jurisdiction and committed the case to the higher court, where Corrin will make his first appearance on April 12.
Bail continues in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at his home address, not to contact witnesses, and to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report.