Retired Isle of Man police officers are being asked to return to the force to help solve the constabulary’s recruitment crisis.
It is also understood that some current constabulary staff are being moved around to plug job gaps by filling neighbourhood policing roles, Isle of Man Today understands.
The force’s struggle to recruit and retain staff over the last few years has been well documented in recent months.
The island force has struggled to compete with salaries being offered in the private sector while too many applicants failed to successfully navigate the recruitment process.
Chief Constable Russ Foster even admitted he could not deliver the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) policing plan without more funding.
But according to the Isle of Man police federation there is reason for optimism that the constabulary’s staffing issues will be solved.
Last week, the DHA agreed that from July 1, the first three pay points on the police pay scale for the Isle of Man have been removed in order to attract more people to the force.
This will increase the minimum starting salary for a constable to £32,163 and will mean all police constables below this level will be moved to the new minimum salary.
Local Police Federation chairman Barry Hand says there is cause to be optimistic about the situation - with a desire to address the issue coming from ‘the top’ of the force.
‘The federation fully supports this move by the Chief Constable,’ he said.
‘Pay has been an issue and it has been clearly documented.
‘This is a national issue across the whole of the British Isles, both in terms of pay and recruitment.’
While living on an island may be attractive to some, it is also an obstacle for others with the logistics proving problematic for potential recruits.
But Mr Hand said: ‘It can be a difficult move, coming to the island. But this is a safe place to live and being on an island can be an attraction in itself.’
Loyalty is also an issue in this day and age, Mr Hand believes, and it is rare for someone to stay in the same career for life.
‘It is challenging and we, along with the Chief Constable would like to retain more police officers,’ Mr Hands concedes.
‘But we are in an age now where more people do not stay in one career and move on. People do not just stay in one job anymore.
‘I think the Covid pandemic changed the mindset. People started looking at their own future more closely and we are still reeling from that.
‘The federation is happy with what has been done and we cannot wave a magic wand to fix these problems. But I believe we are being looked after and the government is backing us.’
Mr Hand admits morale is an issue but believes a passion for the job remains among the vast majority of officers.
He said: ‘Morale is an issue but that is the case across the rest of the British Isles. But the officers I know still love their job and being able to keep the public safe.
‘Yes, morale could be better but that is an issue almost everywhere. But we have the backing of the senior team and we are on the right path.’
The removal of the first three pay points also mean all other constables, except those on the top point, will also be moved up on the scale.
The funding has been allocated to the Constabulary from within the Department’s existing budget, and so does not require any additional Tynwald or Treasury funding support.
It’s said that this increase will ‘bring Police starting pay more in line with other similar roles’, and it is hoped will go some way towards helping staff experiencing cost of living pressures.
Isle of Man Constabulary is currently carrying out a recruitment drive and will be holding drop in sessions for those interested to come and meet the training team at Costa in Ramsey on July 23, from noon-2pm; Coffee Craft Castletown Square on July 25, from noon-2pm: Costa, Sea Terminal, on August 22, from August 7, from noon-2pm and the Coffee Station at the House of Manannan in Peel, from noon-2pm.
There will also be an information evening at the Mike Hailwood Center at the TT Grandstand, Douglas at 6.30pm on Wednesday, August 7 .
Applications close on September 6 and applicants must be available on September 24 for fitness and IT assessments and also between October 15-19. Contact [email protected] for more information.