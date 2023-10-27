A police investigation has been launched after an ambulance crashed into a tree this week.
The Isle of Man Constabulary has confirmed it is looking into how the crash happened.
The road was shut for hours while emergency services - including police and fire crews - worked at the scene.
Pictures taken by Isle of Man Today at the aftermath of the crash show the ambulance wedged into a tree at the side of the road.
A patient and the ambulance crew who were onboard the vehicle at the time of the incident were taken to A&E for checks.
It is not thought anyone was seriously injured in the crash.
Manx Care declined to comment on how the incident would affect ambulance services on the island however, it admitted that the 'structure' of the ambulance suffered 'extensive damage' in the crash.
The vehicle is currently being assessed by the police's accident investigation team.
Manx Care has said it waiting for the police investigating to conclude before launching its own an internal investigation in conjunction with St John Ambulance.
Manx Care said it would not comment on individual staff members when asked if any of its employees involved in the incident had been suspended while the investigation takes place.