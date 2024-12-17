The Isle of Man Post Office has released an eight-stamp sheetlet celebrating the career of cycling legend Sir Mark Cavendish KBE.
In an almost 20-year professional career, Cav secured 165 wins, including a record-breaking 35 stage wins at the iconic Tour de France.
A commemorative sheetlet containing eight stamps depicting highlights from Cav’s career is now available to purchase, with the date of issue December 30.
Maxine Cannon, general manager of the Post Office’s section, said: ‘Sir Mark Cavendish KBE is one of the greatest sport stars of all time, smashing records and setting new standards during his 19-year professional career.
‘It is fitting to mark the retirement of such a legend, and especially so for the Isle of Man Post Office to celebrate a Manx-born great.
‘This sheetlet brings together wonderful images of Cav at his competitive best, sprinting to victory and proudly celebrating his success.
‘The island is immensely proud of Mark and everything he has achieved. This was perfectly demonstrated in August when the raceway where he began his career was renamed in his honour and so many members of the Manx community came out to pay tribute to our home-grown legend.
‘Isle of Man Post Office has celebrated highlights throughout this remarkable career and is proud to mark Cav’s retirement with this commemorative sheetlet.’
Confirming his retirement last month, the 39-year-old said: ‘I am lucky enough to have done what I love for almost 20 years and I can now say that I have achieved everything that I can on the bike. Cycling has given me so much and I love the sport.’