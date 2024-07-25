The Isle of Man Post Office has released a sheetlet celebrating the rich and fascinating history of Peel Engineering.
This special edition, developed in collaboration with local expert and author Barry Edwards, provides a unique insight into the legacy of this innovative company. The self-adhesive sheetlet features four stamps from the 2006 Peel cars issue, paired with a block of eight postage-paid labels showcasing rare archival images documenting the story of Peel Engineering.
The issue text on the reverse, written by Barry Edwards, author of P50 Peel Engineering's Extraordinary Legacy: The Story of the World's Smallest Production Car, delves into the company's history.
Founded by Cyril Cannell in the late 1940s, Peel Engineering initially focused on boat construction before becoming a pioneer in fibreglass technology.
Officially registered as Peel Engineering Limited on December 31, 1964, the company gained fame for producing small fibreglass cars that were ahead of their time in terms of fuel efficiency and ease of parking.
Author Barry Edwards said: ‘Sixty years ago, Cyril Cannell, an imaginative engineer had created Peel Engineering and produced small fiberglass cars, among other products, from a factory on the West Quay in Peel.
‘Arguably, the cars were ahead of their time, offering excellent fuel consumption and easy parking! Being built using fiberglass, they didn’t rust either.
‘Cyril would be tickled at the thought that 60 years on, we are celebrating the diamond anniversary of these remarkable products with this second product from Isle of Man Post and a weekend of events, organised by the Manx Transport Heritage Museum in Peel, and a selection of preserved Peel cars visiting the island.’
Maxine Cannon, stamps and coins general manager said: ‘It is an absolute pleasure to once again work with Barry Edwards, whose expertise and knowledge has been invaluable for this commemorative sheetlet.
‘We are committed to celebrating and preserving the cultural and historical heritage of the Isle of Man through our stamps and Peel Engineering is a very important part of our heritage and history.’