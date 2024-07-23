The Post Office Chairman has defended the postal service’s performance amid concerns raised by MHKs.
Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse asked Stu Peters how priorities are determined with regard to the allocation of delivery resources.
Mr Peters says the norm for the postal service is next day delivery for letters delivered locally but this was disputed by some MHKs who say letters are routinely taking two days to arrive.
He urged anyone wishing to complain to go through the proper channels rather than post on social media.
He said: ‘I think this might be a bit more of a social media phenomenon than a real thing but I have asked the question of the executive of the Post Office and they are taking steps to try and make sure this doesn’t happen.
‘If issues are reported to customer services they are all investigated and action will be taken but if they are only posted on Facebook then that may not happen.
Members said some constituents had raised concerns over letters taking up to two weeks to reach their destination and argued there could also be a negative impact on businesses.
Onchan MHK Rob Callister said: ‘After receiving complaints myself over the last seven weeks I actually tried the system myself. On every single occasion a local letter posted in Douglas, Onchan, Ramsey and Peel all took 48 hours to deliver.’
Mr Peters conceded the spike on Covid cases after TT might have disrupted the service but insists there are no concerns and suggests people take into account the collection times. If posting letters after these times they will arrive a day later, he explained.