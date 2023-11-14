The Post Office has announced a set of seven new stamps to honour the 75th birthday of HM King Charles III Lord of Mann.
The stamps feature images of the Majesties at key points during the King's coronation ceremony.
The coronation of King Charles III took place on 6th May 2023, at Westminster Abbey in front of 2,200 attendees and an estimated worldwide television audience of 400 million.
The service was conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, in keeping with previous coronations over the last 900 years.
Four of the seven stamps are valued at £1.28 with the remaining stamps valued at £1.82.
The images featured on the stamps capture the pomp and pageantry of the once in a generation event including Their Majesties procession out of Westminster Abbey, journey in the Gold State Coach and greeting onlookers and well-wishers from the Balcony of Buckingham Palace.
Each stamp is also finished with metallic gold ink to highlight the King’s head, the value and Isle of Man.
To accompany the set there is also a label which features the cypher of HM King Charles III, which was designed by the College of Arms, along with the issue title ‘Long Live the King!’
This set of stamps follow on from Isle of Man Post Office’s collection which was issued in April 2023 marking the accession of HM King Charles and HM Queen Camilla.
Stamps and coins general manager Maxine Cannon said: 'Isle of Man Post Office is honoured to issue this special postal tribute to mark the historic occasion of the coronation of HM King Charles III, Lord of Mann and HM Queen Camilla.
'This collection serves as a timeless reminder of the momentous occasion, allowing us to relive the magic and splendour of the coronation. It's a must-have for collectors and a poignant tribute to a day that will forever be etched in the annals of history'.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said: 'It was an honour to have represented the Isle of Man at the Coronation of HM King Charles III, Lord of Mann and Queen Camilla, and I am thrilled Isle of Man Post Office have been able to capture the essence of that historic day with this collection. Each stamp is a miniature work of art, echoing the grandeur and significance of the ceremony'.
The Post Office has also released another set of eight stamps visualizing humanity's return and future on the moon.
The latest issue completes the trilogy of Post Office stamps following the 'One Small Step' in 2019 and 'One Giant Leap' in 2020, with it focusing on the current achievements as well as attempting to vividly narrate what the future will hold for humankind.
The IOMPO say issue text author Chris Stott has attempted to describe the vision that 'will rapidly turn into fact with India’s recently successful landing at the South Pole of the Moon whilst the United States are currently preparing three missions for launch'.
It's believed that in total more than 130 missions from over twenty nations are scheduled for return to the Moon in the next decade, including Britain and the Isle of Man.
Three of the eight stamps are valued at 80p with a focus on the technology that will take Nasa’s astronauts back to the moon: Artemis & Orion, as well as Lone Alpha: a Manx creation and the first data centre that will connect Earth and the Moon.
The remaining five stamps are valued at £1.28 (x3), £1.51 and £2.31: these stamps focus on humanity on the moon, using augmented reality to picture a future of humans inhabiting the moon.
Chris Stott, CEO of Lonestar Lunar, said: 'Humanity is returning to the Moon and this time to stay.
'As ever, Manx companies and Manx people are at the forefront of this new settlement of space and this set of eight stamps impressively paints a clear picture of the future we all dreamt of, the future that finally is here.'
Maxine Cannon added: 'These stunning images complete a very special trilogy of stamps, celebrating and narrating the past, the present and the future of humanity’s relationship with space and the Moon in particular.
'We are delighted to have been able to capture some of the steps along the way through our stamps and very proud that Isle of Man technology will be part of future missions to the Moon and space.' You can visit www.iompost.com/space to see the full range of products and stamps available.