The life of the humble honeybee has been immortalized in stamp form by the Isle of Man Post Office.
The new set of six stamps will be released to celebrate the 150th Anniversary of the British Beekeepers Association (BBKA).
Designed by beekeeper Benedict Glazier of Glazier Design in cooperation with Isle of Man Bee Inspector Harry Owens BEM and EJC Design, the stamps narrate the story of the inhabitants of a beehive - including the worker bee, the drone bee and the queen bee as well as their caretakers, the beekeeper.
The set will be released on April 12 to coincide with the opening day of the BBKA Spring Convention in Shropshire.
In the 1980s, the Isle of Man Government took action to ban the importation of any foreign bees, equipment or beekeeping products.
According to the Post Office, the move meant that the island now provides a unique environment for honeybees that is unaffected by diseases and pests present in the rest of the UK.
Maxine Cannon, General Manager of Isle of Man Stamps and Coins, said: ‘We are so proud to have received Royal Approval for a set of stamps featuring the bees of the Isle of Man. Honeybees and our Manx Beekeepers are of incredible importance to our unique ecosystem and we have much to be proud of; our Island is free of many of the problems that affect bees in the rest of the world.
‘This is due to the hard work and vigilance of Harry Owens and our Isle of Man Beekeepers Federation, and the willingness of our Government to introduce rules to protect our bees.’
Diane Drinkwater, Chair of the BBKA, said: ‘Humans have been enthralled with bees for thousands of years and the beautiful stamps give a glimpse into the wonderful world of beekeeping.