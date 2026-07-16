The post office is urging dog owners to take steps to help keep delivery staff safe.
During ‘Dog Awareness Week’, the organisation has outlined a few steps to protect posties from potential attacks and builds on from a similar plea last year.
A spokesperson for the organisation said: ‘Thank you for helping reduce dog-related incidents last year. Your support really does make a difference.
‘Even the friendliest dogs can act on instinct, especially if they feel the need to protect their home or family.’
Dog owners are asked to secure dogs before opening the door, avoid answering with the dog behind you, keep dogs in another room if possible and distract your pet with a toy or treat during delivery.