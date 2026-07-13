The Isle of Man Post Office has said it is committed to maintaining access to postal services in Port St Mary after the shop providing the service confirmed it will close permanently.
Torden Stores announced on Sunday that it would shut its doors after five years of trading, saying the decision had taken an emotional and mental toll on the family-run business.
The store had previously stopped providing Post Office services from July 1, citing concerns about the financial viability of continuing to operate the counter.
In a statement, Isle of Man Post Office said: ‘We are aware that Torden Stores, which provides postal services on our behalf in Port St Mary, has announced its closure.
‘We recognise that this may be concerning for customers who rely on postal services in Port St Mary. We are committed to maintaining access to postal services and will shortly invite expressions of interest from organisations interested in providing services in the village.’
The organisation said customers could continue to access postal services at Castletown and Port Erin Post Offices, while postage can also be purchased online with free doorstep collections available.
It added: ‘We would like to thank Torden Stores, The Manx Produce shop Port St Mary and their team for their valued service to Isle of Man Post Office and the Port St Mary community.’
Torden Stores said its closure was not an easy decision after what it described as five ‘wonderful years’ serving the community.
In a statement, the shop said: ‘We are happy to have met you all and will cherish the memories. Thank you for being part of our journey.’
The business said it was selling remaining stock, including shelves, card racks and equipment, with the shop open for sales from Monday to Thursday between 10am and 3pm for the next two weeks.
The store had previously raised concerns about the costs associated with providing Post Office services, claiming card payments meant it lost money on transactions.
It said earlier this month: ‘Us paying the Post Office is not a business plan that any sane person can continue.’
The closure also follows previous concerns from the business about reduced footfall during Bus Vannin strikes in March, which it said affected customers travelling from surrounding areas.
In May, Isle of Man Post Office announced it was seeking expressions of interest from businesses in Foxdale, Jurby and central Onchan to provide postal services from their premises. Port St Mary was not included in that announcement.
The Post Office has now confirmed it will begin the process of finding a new provider for the village.