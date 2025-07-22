A Douglas primary school has celebrated its 50th anniversary with a week of events that uncovered new details about its past.
Manor Park Primary School marked the occasion in the final week of term with special assemblies and a summer fair.
Pupils dressed in clothing from the past five decades for an assembly on Tuesday, July 15, which featured performances of songs from artists including Taylor Swift, S Club 7, the Spice Girls, Wham and the Bee Gees.
Executive headteacher Rob Coole said: ‘The children thoroughly enjoyed creating a party atmosphere... They all performed brilliantly and did the school proud.’
The celebrations continued with a summer fair on Wednesday, July 16, which was attended by past pupils, staff, parents and local community partners.
Head of school Ayesha Erani-Kirkham had arranged for a radio appeal encouraging those with links to the school to visit. Among those who heard it were Sir Miles and Lady Mary Walker, who realised they had a personal connection to the school.
Lady Walker’s father, Mr T.E. Cowell, formally opened Manor Park Primary in 1975. She brought with her the commemorative silver plate he had received at the opening ceremony.
During the visit, Mr Coole and Mrs Erani-Kirkham showed the couple a plaque marking the school’s opening and a board in the hall bearing Mr Cowell’s name.
An award in his memory is presented each year at the school’s prize giving for meritorious service. This year’s winner, Olivia-Mai Caine, became the first pupil to be photographed holding the commemorative plate.
Mr Coole said: ‘We are so thankful that Sir Miles and Lady Mary came to visit us and filled in this piece of history for us.’
The anniversary fair raised £650 towards school trips for pupils.