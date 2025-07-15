A new water-based permanent orienteering course has been launched at Mooragh Park Lake in Ramsey.
Developed by the Isle of Man Orienteering Klubb in partnership with the Venture Centre, the course was officially launched with pupils and staff from Cronk y Berry Primary School, who were the first to take on the challenge using pedalos.
Staff from the Venture Centre were on hand to guide participants around the lake and explain how to navigate between the fixed checkpoints.
The course was created by William Higgins, development officer for the Isle of Man Orienteering Klubb. He said it was the first permanent orienteering course on the island to take place on water using a recreational lake.
Mr Higgins has developed several other permanent courses around the island in recent years, including a number in the Mooragh Park and Ramsey promenade area.
He said: ‘This new addition adds to the range of orienteering opportunities already available in the Ramsey area. We hope it encourages more people to get involved in orienteering through fun, family-friendly challenges.’
Participants on the day used pedalos to navigate the course, collecting codes from orienteering markers placed around the lake and recording them on answer sheets.
Staff from the Venture Centre said the new course offers a unique experience and complements the other water-based activities available at Mooragh Park, such as kayaking and paddleboarding.
A range of permanent orienteering courses are available across the Isle of Man, with details published on the Isle of Man Orienteering Klubb website. New courses are added as they are developed.
The club also holds regular orienteering events throughout the year. These are open to people of all ages and abilities, with further information available on the club’s website and Facebook page.