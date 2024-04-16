In a heartwarming display of support, a primary school in the island has recently organised a fundraising art exhibition in aid of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).
This year the charity is celebrating 200 years of saving lives at sea, with a number of celebrations and commemorations already taken place and many more to come this year.
Dedicated to saving lives at sea with a 24-hour search and rescue service, the Isle of Man is the birthplace of the RNLI which was founded by Sir William Hillary in 1824. Visit Isle of Man launched a new leaflet including a RNLI Trail Map highlighting the island’s role as the birthplace of the charity and Manx National Heritage opened its All at Sea exhibition at the House of Manannan in Peel.
And Kewaigue Primary School have decided to do their bit to fundraise and pay homage to the RNLI.
Their exhibition, featuring artwork created by the talented children, captured the essence of maritime life with creativity and enthusiasm.
Admission to the exhibition was free, reflecting the inclusive spirit of the event, while donations were warmly welcomed.
Through the kindness and generosity of attendees, a total of £318 was raised to support the RNLI's ongoing efforts in keeping our surrounding waters safe.
Among the remarkable pieces displayed, one painting stood out for its captivating portrayal of the sea's power and beauty.
Titled ‘Storm’ and crafted by the talented Ferris, this artwork exemplifies the incredible talent and dedication of the young artists involved.
The Douglas branch of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution has extended its heartfelt gratitude to Kewaigue School for its generous donation to the charity’s saving lives at sea mission.