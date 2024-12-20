Harmony Homes is now part of the Partners Real Estate group.
The announcement comes weeks after Douglas-based Partners Real Estate announced it had bought island firms Property Wise and Plum Properties
And just days ago, the group announced it had merged with UK-based estate agent O’Connell Property Agents.
A spokesperson for Harmony Homes said there would be no immediate changes at the firm following the merges, although there are future plans to ‘invest in and expand the business’.
The latest merger deal includes the Port Erin and Douglas offices of Harmony Homes, which became separate businesses in 2018.
Port Erin Managing Director Helen Ainsworth, who founded Harmony Homes almost two decades ago, will continue to play a significant role as an advisor to the Partners board.
Partners Co-Founder and Chairman Brendan Beeken, an Isle of Man resident for almost 30 years, said: ‘On behalf of Partners Real Estate, I’m delighted we have concluded this deal to have both Harmony Homes businesses merge with us. A firmly established name within the Island property market, the team has an outstanding reputation for service and a commitment to delivering for buyers, sellers, landlords and tenants.
‘I’m particularly pleased that Helen has agreed to join Partners as advisor to the board and as a member of the board locally, sharing her wealth of experience and renowned expertise in the Island property market. Since establishing Harmony Homes almost 20 years ago, Helen has built one of most well-known and highly respected real estate businesses in the Island.
‘We look forward to her invaluable insights and advice as Harmony Homes begins a new chapter and we continue to develop the Partners group here and beyond the island.’
In 2018, Paul McArd took over the Douglas office and today his team provides residential and commercial sales and letting services in Douglas, Peel, Ramsey and the surrounding areas as Harmony Homes (Douglas).
The company’s Principal Director Paul said: ‘We have worked hard to make the Harmony Homes office in Douglas one of the predominant estate agents in the Isle of Man.
‘As part of the Partners Real Estate group, we now have access to the knowledge, experience and resources to offer further enhanced services to clients new and old.’
Helen added: ‘Partners Real Estate shares our values of delivering first-class services to all our clients, ensuring the process of buying, selling and renting a property is streamlined and as straightforward as possible.
‘While it remains ‘business as usual’ for now, this is the beginning of an exciting new era for Harmony Homes. As part of the Partners Real Estate group, we will be able to further enhance our services across the Island. I’m delighted I will have a role in helping to shape that future.’