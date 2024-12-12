Island-based Partners Real Estate has continued its expansion by merging with UK estate agent O’Connell Property Agents.
The Partners group, which has offices in Douglas, the UK and the United Arab Emirates, joins the Gloucestershire firm with plans to open more branches and recruit staff in the UK. It acquired Manx estate agency Property Wise in October.
O’Connell Property Agents was formed in 2007 by Faye and Roy O’Connell.
The merger with the Finch Road firm further strengthens the family connection, as Partners founder and chairman Brendan Beeken is Roy’s brother.
The deal sees both Roy and Faye becoming partners in Partners Real Estate with Roy becoming head of real estate for the group.
Mr Beeken said: ‘This is the culmination of a long-held ambition of my brother and I to work together. I’m delighted we have been able to make this a reality and look forward to being part of the business’s expansion and growth.
‘The fact we are related was not a primary consideration in the decision to merge Partners Real Estate and O’Connell Property Agents.
‘Our group identified the potential for this established and trusted business to build on its reputation for quality service and further enhance its position as a leading name in the Gloucestershire residential sales and rental markets.
‘The Partners group is a rapidly expanding international real estate business which is building a network of established, respected real estate agents across the Isle of Man, UK and further afield.’
Following the merger, Mr O’Connell says there are exciting times ahead for the business.
Mr O’Connell said: ‘Brendan and I have often talked about the possibility of working together, and I’m thrilled that is now happening.
‘Together we can build on what has been achieved over the past almost two decades and bring the unrivalled O’Connell Property Agents service to even more property buyers and sellers, landlords and tenants.’
As part of its expansion plans, Partners Real Estate would like to hear from people within the industry that would like to further their career by joining the group.
The group would also like to hear from sales or letting agencies, in the residential or commercial markets, which would like to discuss the acquisition of their business. Partners can be contacted by emailing [email protected].