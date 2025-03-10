Pub-goers across the Isle of Man can enjoy a pint at a bargain price this Friday as Okell’s Brewery kicks off its 175th anniversary celebrations.
To mark the milestone, Okell’s Inns will be serving pints of Okell’s Bitter, IPA, MPA, and a new limited-edition Smoked Porter in their pubs for just £1.75 on Friday, March 14 2025.
The historic brewery was founded in 1850 by Dr William Okell, a former surgeon and apothecary from Lancashire, who took over as brewing manager at Douglas’ Castle Hill Brewery before establishing the Falcon Brewery.
A champion of beer quality, he played a key role in the Manx Brewers’ Act, also known as the Pure Beer Act, which set strict standards on ingredients used in Manx beer.
Over the years, Okell’s has weathered economic ups and downs, competition from UK breweries, and even the Dumbell’s bank crash of 1900 and two World Wars.
In 1945, the brewery became part of the Heron and Brearley group and has since gone on to win awards and international recognition for its ales, which are still brewed to Manx purity laws.
Okell’s Managing Director, Ollie Neale, said: ‘Okell’s has been known for its outstanding Bitters and Pale Ales, still brewed to the Manx Brewers’ Act, for 175 years.
‘As the founder of Okell’s Brewery, Dr Okell was clear from the start that his beers should be high quality products.
‘Generations of master brewers have followed in his footsteps to ensure Manx drinkers – and those further afield – should enjoy Okell’s beers that use both the best ingredients and brewing techniques.
‘We wanted to do something special to mark the start of our year of celebration and we hope beer lovers at Okell’s Inns across the Island will enjoy a pint at £1.75 in honour of our founder and brewing visionary.’
The launch of the £1.75 a pint promotion is just one of a number of events planned for Okell’s 175th anniversary celebrations.
The promotion only applies to Okell’s Inns pubs and customers are not just limited to one cheap pint.
‘We have lots of exciting plans to mark this momentous occasion,’ said Ollie. ‘We look forward to sharing these with our customers over the coming months.’