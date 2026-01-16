A festive fundraising initiative at The Sidings pub in Castletown has raised an impressive £1,200 for local charity Friends of Robert Owen House.
Tom Callister undertook a ‘12 Stockings of Christmas’ initiative, which featured 12 separate raffles - each offering prizes donated by local businesses and supporters.
Friends of Robert Owen House is an Isle of Man-registered charity (No. 839) that supports the provision and ongoing operation of Robert Owen House — a dedicated accommodation facility for relatives and carers of patients receiving specialist treatment at the Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital in the UK.
A spokesperson from the charity commented: ‘Friends of Robert Owen House would like to thank Tom and everyone who took part, donated prizes or bought raffle tickets.’