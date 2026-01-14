Individuals who have made notable contributions to community life in Douglas were recognised at the annual Community Champion and Young Hero Awards held at Douglas City Council Chamber recently.
The event acknowledged voluntary and community work carried out by individuals of different ages.
The Community Champion Award was presented to Shirley Cain, founder of the Ed Space charity. The charity was established following the death of her brother, Eddie Joyce, who died by suicide in 2024 and had previously served as a Douglas councillor between 2012 and 2016.
Ed Space focuses on mental health support and suicide prevention and has set up weekly support groups in Douglas and Ramsey, with separate sessions for men and women.
One of its initiatives, ‘Ed’s Man Club’, provides a space for men to discuss mental health issues, while the organisation has also announced plans to expand its services to the south of the island.
The Young Hero Award was presented to Logan Connor, a year four pupil at Cronk-y-Berry Primary School.
He was recognised for leading a school litter-picking group and for organising small acts of kindness in the community, including delivering treats to local organisations and individuals during the festive period.
A posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award was also presented to the family of Marc Lowey in recognition of his voluntary work with the South Douglas Old Friends Association.
Mr Lowey served as the organisation’s social secretary, organising events for older residents and raising funds to support its activities.
Speaking at the ceremony, Mayor of Douglas Steven Crellin said: ‘When the judging panel reviewed the nominations, it quickly became clear just how difficult the task would be.
‘We were presented with so many inspiring stories of individuals who selflessly give their time, energy and compassion to others. These are people who do not seek recognition, yet their impact on our community is profound.’