Following consultation with Treasury and unions, the PSPA has prepared amending legislation that would increase accrual rates across schemes so future pensions build up more quickly; reduce contributions for members of the Teachers’ Pension Scheme 2025 by one per cent; and allow those teachers to exchange part of their pension for a lump sum at a higher rate, bringing the scheme closer into line with others. If approved, the higher accrual rates will be backdated to 1 April 2024 for service from that date, with contribution and commutation changes applying from 1 April 2026.