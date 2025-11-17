The best and worst performing bus service routes for punctuality have been revealed by Infrastructure Minister Dr Michelle Haywood.
Dr Haywood was responding to a written Tynwald question from Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse who asked the minister what the five highest-performing and five lowest-performing bus routes were, in terms of punctuality, between June and September 2025.
She explained that the differences in punctuality are largely down to how busy the roads are on each route and whether the service gets caught up in the congestion.
The most punctual bus routes during that period are:
* 16 - Ramsey, Port-e-Vullen, Maughold, Ramsey
*18a - Ramsey, Andreas, Jurby, St Judes, Ramsey
* 19 - Ramsey, St Judes, Jurby, Ramsey
* 20 - Ramsey Regaby, Andreas, Smeale, Bride, Ramsey
Dr Haywood explained: ‘These routes showed strong punctuality due to infrequent service patterns, shorter route lengths, and coverage of rural areas, which typically experience lower traffic volumes and fewer disruptions.’
The five lowest performing bus routes during the same period were:
* 11arm (the evening 11a service) - Port Erin, Port St Mary, Gansey, Castletown, Freeport, Douglas, Onchan, Willaston, Lord Street
* 11 - Port Erin, Colby, Castletown, Douglas, Onchan, Willaston, Douglas
* 12a - Douglas, Willaston, Onchan, Lord Street, Castletown, Gansey, Port St Mary, Port Erin
* 22h - Nobles Hospital, Douglas, Willaston, Onchan, Lord Street
* 3 - Douglas, Onchan, Laxey, Ramsey
Dr Haywood said: ‘These routes faced punctuality challenges largely due to high traffic volumes, increased passenger numbers during peak travel times, ongoing roadworks, and congestion caused by vehicles in residential estates such as Willaston.’