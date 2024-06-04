Alfred Cannan has asked to engage in discussions with the Westminster government and the Crown Estate commissioners over the island accessing the benefits of maritime holdings up the median line between the Isle of Man and the UK.
In his letter to Mike Freer, Under Secretary of State in the MoJ, Mr Cannan stressed the Manx government is not seeking a further extension of the island’s current 12-mile limit of territorial waters.
But he said it was the case that ‘Tynwald had agreed that the island should have “fair, just and reasonable” access to the benefits of maritime holdings that are near to the Isle of Man than any neighbouring jurisdiction’.
MLC Paul Craine had tabled the motion to the December Tynwald calling for the court to support a petition by Keith Kerruish and Philip Craine which had originated with the late Nigel Crowe.
The Isle of Man and UK agreed an extension of Manx territorial seas to 12 nautical miles in 1991 in exchange for £800,000 and the cessation of the 1966 Continental Shelf Agreement under which we received a share of petroleum licence fees and royalties.
Mr Kerruish and Mr Craine believe there is no reason why a further renegotiation cannot take place.
Maritime holdings, along with a portfolio of land holdings, are administered by the Crown Estate.
It was agreed by the Crown Estate in 2014 that all revenues from the UK’s Exclusive Economic Zone around the coast of Scotland would be allocated to the Scottish Government. The petitioners believe this provides a model for the island.
Mr Cannan’s letter reads: ‘In essence, what is being sought is the equivalent of an Exclusive Economic Zone from which the island would benefit.
‘This was not remove the control of maritime assets from the Crown Estate. It would not affect the ownership or planning of windfarms or other projects. It would not seek to alter the constitutional relationship between the Isle of Man and the UK.’
Mr Cannan wrote: ‘We completely understand there is no basis for the further extension of the island’s territorial sea and that it not what is being sought.’
In a written reply to a question from Mr Craine, the Chief Minister said before sending his letter to Mr Freer, the cabinet Office’s external relations team had contacted officers in the MoJ to advise them of the Tynwald resolution.
He said the MoJ had advised that a formal response to his letter would be provided as soon as possible.