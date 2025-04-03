March 2025 will go down in the record books as one of the driest months ever experienced on the Isle of Man, with Ronaldsway Met Office confirming it was the driest March since 1953.
Prolonged periods of high pressure resulted in a calm, mild, and remarkably dry month, in stark contrast to March 2024.
Just 13.0mm of rain was recorded at Ronaldsway Airport throughout the month—50mm below the long-term March average—making it the second driest March on record.
March 22 was the wettest day, though even then, only 3.9mm of rain fell.
The figures place last month among the top 20 driest months ever recorded on the island and the driest single month since June 2018’s heatwave.
While rainfall was in short supply, sunshine was in abundance.
The island recorded 158.7 hours of sunshine throughout the month—28% above the seasonal average—ranking it as the eighth sunniest March on record.
The sunniest days were March 19 and 24, each enjoying 10.3 hours of uninterrupted sunshine.
Temperatures were also notably high, with a mean daily maximum of 11.0°C, making it the second warmest March on record behind 2012.
A peak temperature of 16.1°C was recorded on March 9—making it the second highest March temperature ever recorded and the earliest in the year that the mercury has reached such a level.
While no air frosts were recorded, clear skies brought 11 nights of ground frost.
Wind speeds were below average, with no recorded gale days.
The average wind speed for the month stood at 11.5 knots—1.7 knots lower than usual.
The strongest gust was recorded on the March 27, reaching 42 knots.