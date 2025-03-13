Isle of Man residents are being offered the chance to meet with cancer consultants from the Clatterbridge Private Clinic in Liverpool.
Mannin Cancers and Manx Breast Cancer Support Group have worked together with Clatterbridge to host the session at the Villa Marina Promenade Suite next Thursday, March 20 from 6.30pm to 9.30pm.
The four consultants in attendance will be Dr Ian Lampkin, Dr Raj Stripadam, Dr Jonathan Heseltine and Dr Ehab Ibrahim.
Each of the consultants will give a 20-minute presentation on their speciality, including new and innovative treatments, while members of the Clatterbridge Private Clinic will be on hand to answer any questions regarding treatments, travel, costs etc.
The four consultants’ specialties range from prostate, skin, breast, lung, head and neck as well as benign radiotherapy treatments and genetic testing.
The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre opened its doors to patients in July 2020, providing Manx cancer sufferers with another option for treatment.
Work started on the £162m project in early 2017 and, despite Covid-19, was completed on schedule.
The 11-storey, 110-bed hospital delivers a wide range of highly-specialist cancer care including pioneering chemotherapy, immunotherapy, gene therapy and radiotherapy.
It has state-of-the-art facilities for bone marrow transplants, diagnostics and imaging, outpatients, day-case treatments, a teenage and young adult unit, clinical therapies, and a wide range of cancer information and support.
The new hospital was designed to ensure patients have plenty of privacy and space, and can be personalised to individual needs.
The consultation session at the Villa Marina are free of charge, and refreshments will be provided.
If you wish to find out more or have further questions about the session, you can phone Derek Peters on 498612 or Julie Stokes on 454647.