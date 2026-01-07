Loganair’s trial of a new weekly service between the Isle of Man and Southampton starts on Saturday.
The route is only being introduced for three months as part of Loganair’s winter schedule.
The flights will operate via Manchester but customers will stay aboard the aircraft throughout their journey.
The route will operate every Saturday from January 10 to March 28.
And if there’s sufficient demand, the service could become permanent.
The airline already flies from Ronaldsway Airport to destinations including Heathrow, Manchester, London City, Liverpool, Edinburgh and Birmingham.
Luke Lovegrove, chief commercial officer at Loganair, previously said: ‘As the Isle of Man’s airline, we are testing the market for a new same-plane service to Southampton that flies via Manchester, but without the need to disembark.
‘The service will enhance existing provision and importantly, allow our customers to sit back, relax and enjoy the flight.
‘We also hope the new service will encourage visitors from the south of England to visit this beautiful part of the world, which is a unique and hidden gem nestling in the Irish Sea.’
The two-and-a-half-hour flight departs from Ronaldsway Airport at 2.10pm, while the 2 hours 35 minutes return from Southampton departs at 5.15pm, with fares starting from £99.
Isle of Man Airport announced the new flight in September.
Posting on social media at the time, the airport said: ‘This is a through service via Manchester, meaning you’ll stay on board during the stop - no need to disembark or re-board. It’s a smooth, time-saving option for leisure, business, or cruise travel.’
Southampton is regarded as a gateway to the south coast and also the cruise capital of the UK. There are also direct trains to London, Portsmouth, Winchester and the New Forest.