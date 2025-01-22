A recent survey has found that 50% of its Isle of Man participants are concerned about alcohol-fuelled antisocial behaviour.
The survey was conducted by Island Global Research, a market research and consultancy company which regularly conducts market research for clients in the Crown Dependencies.
The company also undertakes its own research that it deems ‘will be of interest’ to people living in Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man, with this particular survey being focused on the consumption of alcohol and its wider impact.
89% of Isle of Man respondents agreed that drinking alcohol in moderation is socially acceptable behaviour, and there are no notable differences by age, while 32% agreed that getting drunk is also socially acceptable.
As well as 50% of people being ‘very concerned’ about anti-social behaviour caused by alcohol, 39% were also ‘very concerned’ by the cost implications of alcohol consumption to the island’s healthcare system.
Those aged 65 and above are more concerned than younger people about these issues.
On the topic of what support is available within the community, 57% thought more should be done to reduce harm caused by alcohol in the island, while 34% would not know where to go for support on cutting back on or giving up alcohol.
Another topic included in the survey was the availability of alcohol, with 69% of respondents saying they would support a health warning on advertising, while 58% would support more controls on where it is advertised. Just over one in three who would strongly support each measure.
A spokesperson from Island Global Research commented: ‘1,516 Isle of Man residents took part in the survey, which is part of our public health series about the consumption of substances in our communities.
‘This will continue throughout 2025, and future surveys will ask about smoking, vaping and cannabis use.’