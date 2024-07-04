Popular restaurant Thai Thai forced closed its doors following plans to turn the area into office space is set to sell its entire contents in an auction later this month.
Chrystals will carry out the auction at the former Thai Thai restaurant on Circular Road in Douglas and online with a total of 263 lots up for sale.
The owners are selling everything, from tables and chairs to drinks fridges complete with what ever contents is inside.
Last month, members of the planning committee meeting approved the application by Mill Yard Services Limited, who own Capital House in Circular Road, to convert the ground floor- where Thai was based – into a reception area and staff coffee shop station with meeting spaces.
That decision was soon followed by an announcement from the owners of Thai Thai to announce its closure.
Posting on Facebook, the owners said: ‘Apologies to all our customers but it is with a heavy heart that we have to announce that we are now officially closed. Thank you for all your custom and we will miss you.’
The approved plans also meant the loss of the Blue café which has been leased out by Thai Thai to another operator.
The post prompted a strong reaction, with people claiming they would miss the restaurant and that it was one of the ‘best in the island’.
There were 11 objections to the plans with letters stating the closure of Thai Thai would be a great loss.
Thai Thai also submitted its own objection including a 130-signiature petition against the plans.
In what is now quite a sad move, the owners have put up everything in the restaurant for sale, from furniture to cooking equipment. There is an eclectic mix of items available which include:
* Wine racks (estimate £40-£60)
* Embroided panel of a dragon (est £100-200)
* 42-inch Panasonic television (est £30-50)
* Eight-seater banquet furniture (£80-120)
* Metal Buddhist figure (est £100-150)
* Photograph of King Rama V of Thailand (est £20-30)
* Petrol generator (est £100-200)
* Five bamboo painted fans (est £30-40)
* Mincing machine (£20-30)
* Yamaha electronic keyboard (£40-60)
* Tub of numerous cans of coca cola and spring water (est £30-40)
* Maitre d’ station (est £30-40)
* Professional coffee maker (est £1,200-£1,500)
* Beer line cleaning apparatus (est £30-40)
* Six Thai pictures, including silk panels (est £40-60)
* Four boxes of Thai outfits and uniforms (£40-60)
* Collection of Thai Thai restaurant banners, posters, stickers, etc. (£20-30)
* Four CO2 fire extinguishers (est £100-150)
The items up for auction can be viewed at the former Thai Thai restaurant building on Circular Road on Friday, July 12, from 10am-5pm and on Saturday, July 13, from 9am-10am.
The auction will take place on July 13 from 10am at the former restaurant. To find out more about the lots you can visit the Chrystals website.