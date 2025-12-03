The Samaritans in the Isle of Man has launched its winter campaign to help people who are struggling.
The campaign ‘Bring Someone’s Future Back’ emphasises the critical role the community has in helping keep the charity’s volunteers listening.
‘Winter is hard for many reasons as the weather gets colder and as the darker nights close in,’ Isle of Man Samaritans branch director Aimee Grainger said.
‘Christmas is also around the corner, and it can be tough for those who have family far away or sadly no longer have family.
‘Whatever the reason, we want to emphasise that Samaritans are there are the end of the phone if someone needs to talk to one of our volunteers.’
The Isle of Man branch has 47 active volunteers.
To find out more visit www.samaritans.org.