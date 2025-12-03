Ronaldsway Met Office says there are strengthening winds from Friday afternoon which could reach gale force with gusts of up to 55mph.
That has prompted the Steam Packet Company to issue a warning over the status of the 2.30pm sailing to Heysham on Friday and the return sailing from the Lancashire port at 8.30pm that evening.
On its website, the Steam Packet says: ‘Due to the forecast adverse weather this sailing will be subject to probable disruption or cancellation. ‘
To give this sailing every opportunity to take place a final decision will be made by the Master by 9am Friday morning.’