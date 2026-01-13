Uncertainty remains over whether teachers will be paid for Monday, January 5, after the Government closed all schools on the Isle of Man due to icy conditions.
The issue was raised in the House of Keys by Julie Edge on Tuesday, who highlighted a government staff briefing stating that workers who stayed at home would not be paid.
She asked Education Minister Daphne Caine to provide reassurance that teachers would receive their normal pay.
In response, Mrs Caine said the department was aware of the matter but could not provide a definitive answer.
She added: ‘The department met with head teachers last week and clarified that we are continuing to liaise with central HR, as the Department chose to close the schools, and we will confirm the position once known.’
The issue dominated the first morning sitting of the Keys in 2026, with MHKs criticising late communication, mixed messaging over a potential half-day opening, and the uncertainty created for parents, staff and employers.
Schools were initially announced as closed for the morning due to icy conditions, with a review planned mid-morning to assess whether they could reopen later.
However, following further assessments, the decision was taken to keep schools closed for the full day.
Mrs Caine told members the decision followed established emergency procedures triggered by an amber weather warning, involving the Government’s Strategic and Tactical Co-ordinating Groups.
She said unexpected overnight snowfall had worsened conditions, leaving widespread ice on roads, pavements and school sites, while Bus Vannin suspended all services.
The Minister acknowledged that the announcement, due at 7am, was delayed until around 7.21am, apologising for the lateness and explaining that extra time was needed to assess new information. She said lessons had been learned, with the following day’s announcements issued earlier.
MHKs were critical of the consideration given to a delayed opening.
Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Tim Glover said it left families with ‘no certainty whatsoever,’ while Ramsey MHK Lawrie Hooper questioned whether a half-day closure caused more disruption than a full-day decision made upfront.
Mrs Caine said the option was explored because of the impact closures have on families and essential workers, but worsening conditions later ruled out reopening safely.
She confirmed that while the Strategic Co-ordinating Group makes recommendations, the final decision rests with the Education, Sport and Culture Minister.